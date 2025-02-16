menu

Bicycle rider grievously hurt after collision with car

matthew_farrugia
16 February 2025, 4:35pm
by Matthew Farrugia
1 min read
Mater Dei Hospital
A 50-year-old bicycle rider sustained grievous injuries after he got hit by a car in Siġġiewi on Sunday morning.

Police said that the accident happened at around 11:00am in Triq il-Kilpa, Siġġiewi.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the bicycle rider, who is a Mosta resident, lost control of his bike and was hit by a Toyota Vitz driven by a 55-year-old man who lives in Siġiewi.

The victim was aided by a medical team before he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. He was later certified as having sustained grievious injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
