Momentum: Let us build an alliance for change
Let us ultimately come together to be the driving ethical and moral force that this country so desperately needs so that we may all emerge victorious together as one people
Our beloved country cannot continue with this government, which is characterised by a lack of meritocracy, a lack of transparency, a society based on social inequalities.
Malta needs a change to reintroduce social justice into our country and to stop those who are ruining our country and instead to beautify this country of ours.
And real change means that, after 60 years, there will be a third party in the Maltese parliament.
It is important to have Momentum in parliament to keep the government in check. Momentum must be there to put pressure on the government so that it does not keep its mouth shut when its developer-donors enter the scene. These dictate to Robert Abela the country’s priorities. Invariably, these always coincide with the developers’ priorities.
And Alex Borg is not immune to this conditioning. It has been six months since he became Opposition leader and have you noticed that he has never mentioned the word ‘Joseph Portelli’? Why? Because Portelli is a prime donor of Alex Borg’s campaigns. Have you noticed that he has not said a word on the destruction of Chambray or on the proposed 12-storey Calypso Hotel in Marsalforn, both having Il-Ġigu involved in these two projects? Why is Alex Borg so silent?
Malta does not need, or want, to have a Robert Abela Mark 2 government. And that is why Momentum is taking the initiative to strengthen and bring the third political voice together.
This is why I also want to salute the members of the committee and all those who are helping us. They have understood that they cannot remain quiet but, because they love our country, because they believe in the future of our country’s youth, they came out of anonymity to fight and beautify our country.
They are people of great courage; people who are not afraid to f put their faces to the fight for good values in our country.
And I invite all Maltese of good will to work with us at Momentum for the good of our country and our children. True, it takes a certain courage. But do not be afraid. Take an example from people like Judge Wenzu Mintoff, a judge respected by everyone for his rectitude and solid principles. As they say, ‘ma jħares f’wiċċ ħadd’.
He is at the peak of his career. It is true that he probably violated ethics with the letter he sent to Cabinet members, and for this he will probably have to pay a very high price.
But, when he saw the filth that the country was going through, he could no longer bear it and his tolerance reached a point of extreme exasperation. He decided to sacrifice his personal future to show that we cannot accept the culture of nepotism, clientelism and hidden backroom deals that Robert Abela has cemented in our political culture.
We, ordinary citizens, should take example from the judge’s courage. Let us not be afraid to show our faces. Our country is calling us. Let us come together to fight the evil, egoistic forces that have taken over and are in reality the ones running our political system in place of democratically elected politicians.
Let us work together to ensure that the ethically good and the aesthetically beautiful may prevail in our beloved Malta and let us give positive hope to our children, to our youth, to all Maltese and Gozitans.
Let us ultimately come together to be the driving ethical and moral force that this country so desperately needs so that we may all emerge victorious together as one people.
The country is calling us. Let us heed this call.