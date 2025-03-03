menu

Police search for 65-year-old reported missing

Martin Ambinitte was last seen in Fgura wearing black trousers and a red AC Milan beanie

matthew_farrugia
3 March 2025, 4:02pm
by Matthew Farrugia
Martin Ambinitte
Police have requested the public's help to find 65-year-old Martin Ambinitte.

The elderly man was reported missing. 

He was last seen in Fgura wearing black trousers and a red AC Milan beanie.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts can be useful to the police. The public can contact the police on Facebook, by calling on 21224001 or 119.

One can also go to the nearest police station, and reports can be made anonymously.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
