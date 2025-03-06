Police release latest CCTV image of missing Fgura resident

Authorities have released the most recent CCTV image of Martin Ambinette, a 65-year-old resident of a home for people with disabilities, who has now been missing for four days.

The image, captured in Fgura, shows Martin wearing a dark-coloured jacket with ‘San Ġiljan ASC’ written on the back.

Contrary to earlier police reports, he was not wearing a beanie at the time.

Ambinette has been a longtime resident at Dar Merħba, a Fgura-based home for people with disabilities run by Fondazzjoni Wens.

Police urge anyone with information about Martin’s whereabouts to come forward. Information can be provided confidentially by contacting the Police Headquarters at 21 224001/119 or reporting to the nearest police station.