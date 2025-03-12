Harbinson continues to decline court invite to testify in hospitals concession proceedings

Court-appointed forensic expert Jeremy Harbinson has once again voiced his intention to not testify in criminal proceedings related to the hospitals concession.

Proceedings in which various freezing orders are being challenged continued on Wednesday morning before the Court presided over by Madam Justice Edwina Grima.

Grima said despite notifying expert Jeremy Harbinson to testify in the Vitals Global Healthcare case regarding his report in the magisterial inquiry, he has continued to decline all invites sent to him.

She emphasised that she will insist that Harbinson appears and testifies.

In the previous sitting held on 27 February, defence lawyers assisting individuals facing charges related to the Vitals hospital deal requested the court not to consider the report prepared by court-appointed expert Jeremy Harbinson in its decision on the freezing order challenge.

This was because expert Harbinson sent an affidavit to the Courts earlier indicating his refusal to testify in proceedings out of fear for his safety.

Madam Justice Grima made the statement as former prime minister Joseph Muscat, through his defence lawyer, Vincent Galea, presented a note in the Criminal Court on Wednesday, requesting that all other 26 experts involved testify.

All the other accused jointly agreed to this and the note was presented to the court with regards to all the accused, not just Muscat.

Galea told the court that since Harbinson and Vincent Bradley are showing no interest in testifying, it is necessary for the other 26 experts to be testify

Among the 26 is Miroslava Milenovic, and Muscat’s defence team claim that she should testify about her report and its findings concerning the former Labour leader.

Galea also raised no objection to the witnesses testifying online, as long as all necessary safeguards for witness control are in place.

At the end of the sitting, the judge ruled that the witness testimonies will begin on 21 March and will continue in another session on 8 April.

Muscat is being represented by lawyers Vincent Galea, Luke Dalli, Ishmael Psaila, Charlon Gouder, and Etienne Borg Ferranti.

Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri are being represented by lawyers Edward Gatt, Mark Vassallo, and Shaun Zammit.

Lawyers Gianella De Marco and Charles Mercieca are representing David J Meli.

Lawyer Stefano Filletti and Franco Debono are representing Alfred Camilleri.