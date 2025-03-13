Traffic accident in Gozo leaves driver injured

A traffic accident in Gozo on Wednesday afternoon resulted in multiple hospitalisations, with one driver sustaining grievous injuries.

The incident happened at around 2:45pm on Triq ir-Rabat, Żebbuġ, when a collision took place between an Optare double-decker bus and a Toyota Vitz.

Four foreign passengers, all aged over seventy – two men and two women – were aboard the bus at the time of the crash. Emergency services, including a medical team and members of the Civil Protection Department, were immediately dispatched to the scene to assist.

The drivers, both men, along with the four passengers, were taken to the Gozo General Hospital for further medical evaluation.

The passengers sustained minor injuries, and the 45-year-old bus driver was unharmed.

However, the Toyota driver was certified to have suffered grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.