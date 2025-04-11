menu

Man in critical condition after accident during restoration works

The accident happened during restoration works in a building in Triq San Luqa, Pietà

matthew_farrugia
11 April 2025, 4:39pm
by Matthew Farrugia

A restoration worker is at risk of dying after he was injured while working in a building in Pietà.

Police said that the 53-year-old Moroccan man was injured at around 1:00pm in a building in Triq San Luqa, Pietà. No details of how he was injured were given.

A medical team assisted the victim and he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. He was later certified as having sustained serious injuries. 

Police investigations are still ongoing, as the OHSA is also investigating the case.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.