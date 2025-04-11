Man in critical condition after accident during restoration works

A restoration worker is at risk of dying after he was injured while working in a building in Pietà.

Police said that the 53-year-old Moroccan man was injured at around 1:00pm in a building in Triq San Luqa, Pietà. No details of how he was injured were given.

A medical team assisted the victim and he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. He was later certified as having sustained serious injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing, as the OHSA is also investigating the case.