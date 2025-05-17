menu

Maksar gang trial: Jurors visit crime scenes related to Caruana Galizia murder

Jurors in the ongoing murder trial of Carmel Chircop and Daphne Caruana Galizia on Saturday visited key crime scenes at Bidnija, Naxxar and the Marsa potato shed

karl_azzopardi juliana_zammit
17 May 2025, 12:53pm
by Karl Azzopardi / Juliana Zammit
1 min read
Star witness Vince Muscat il-Kohhu shows jurors the Naxxar garage where the bomb which killed journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was kept (Photo: Juliana Zammit/MaltaToday)
Jurors in the ongoing murder trial of Carmel Chircop and Daphne Caruana Galizia on Saturday visited key crime scenes related to the journalist’s murder.

The jury, along with the presiding judge, the accused, their legal teams, prosecution, parte civile lawyers, and reserve jurors, made their way to Bidnija on Saturday morning.

A prison guard patrols outside the Pembroke police garage where forensic investigations on Daphne Caruana Galizia's car was examined (Photo: Juliana Zammit/MaltaToday)
On Friday, they visited key sites linked to the murder of the lawyer, including the Birkirkara garage where he was shot and the Santa Venera apartment where they had regrouped after the crime.

In Bidnija, they visited the slain journalist’s house as well as the viewpoint where she was surveyed by the hitmen before her assassination.

The court convoy in Bidnija (Photo: Juliana Zammit/MaltaToday)
The group then went to the Naxxar garage where the bomb which killed Caruana Galizia was stowed away before the murder.

A prison guard at the Bidnija site (Photo: Juliana Zammit/MaltaToday)
The last location of the day was the police compound in Pembroke, where the car belonging to the journalist was taken to be analysed by the police’s forensic team.

Prosecutors Godwin Cini, Danika Vella and Anthony Vella are representing the Attorney General’s office.

Vince Muscat il-Kohhu (Photo: Juliana Zammit/MaltaToday)
Defence lawyer Nicholas Mifsud is appearing for Adrian Agius, Ishmael Psaila and Amadeus Cachia for Jamie Vella, Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin representing Robert Agius, and Noel Bianco and Leslie Cuschieri for George Degiorgio.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are assisting the Caruana Galizia family, while Vince Galea is assisting the Chircop family.

