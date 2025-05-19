Maksar gang trial: Bomb suppliers offered Koħħu monthly €1,500 in hush money

Alleged bomb suppliers Jamie Vella and Robert Agius had offered Vince Muscat il-Koħħu a monthly sum of €1,500 if he did not mention them to the police, a court heard on Monday.

Father-in-law to Muscat, Peter Brincat, told the court that while having coffee at a Marsa shop, he was approached by an individual he said was Jamie Vella. Vella had told him he was aware that Vince Muscat was speaking to then police superintendent Keith Arnaud and if he did not mention them, he would be receiving the payment.

Vince Muscat is the star witness in the jury trial, and has been given a presidential pardon to reveal details on the Maksar and Degiorgio brothers’ involvement in the two murders.

Explaining he had eye-problems, the witness said Vella was with someone, who was standing across the street from where they were, but could not identify the second individual.

Brincat said they told him to inform Vince Muscat the next time he visits him in prison.

He was testifying in the jury trial of the four men charged with the murders of Daphne Caruana Galizia and Carmel Chircop will continue Monday morning before Madam Justice Edwina Grima.

The accused are ‘Tal-Maksar’ brothers, Robert and Adrian Agius, Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio.

Vella and Robert Agius, Adrian’s younger brother, are accused of complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia by supplying the bomb that killed her in October 2017.

Adrian Agius is charged with commissioning the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop in 2015. Prosecutors insist that the hit was also carried out in complicity with Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio who are accused of executing Chircop’s murder.

All four accused deny the charges against them.

Peter Brincat told the court he was on the fence on whether to inform his daughter, Vince Muscat’s partner, or not. He eventually did, so that they do not approach her.

She had told him to not accept anything, and ignore them.

When Jamie Vella visited the witness for a second time at the same bar, the conversation was short and he informed him they were not interested.

The testimony of former More Supermarkets director Etienne Cassar during the compilation of evidence was also heard in court.

Later this week Keith Arnaud and forensic experts from the Netherlands are expected to testify.

Prosecutors Godwin Cini, Danika Vella and Anthony Vella are representing the Attorney General’s office.

Defence lawyer Nicholas Mifsud is appearing for Adrian Agius, Ishmael Psaila and Amadeus Cachia for Jamie Vella, Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin representing Robert Agius, and Noel Bianco and Leslie Cuschieri for George Degiorgio.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are assisting the Caruana Galizia family, while Vince Galea is assisting the Chircop family.