LIVE | Maksar gang trial: Jurors continue to hear evidence in jury trial

Jurors will continue hearing evidence against four men accused of involvement in the murders of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017 and lawyer Carmel Chircop in 2015.
Robert and Adrian Agius Tal-Maksar, Jamie Vella, and George Degiorgio stand charged with complicity in the two killings, which prosecutors say were carried out using explosives and firearms, and motivated by financial and criminal interests.
On Thursday, jurors continued viewing footage of police interrogations with the accused, including one in which Adrian Agius repeatedly invoked his right to remain silent when questioned about Vince Muscat’s allegations concerning the murder of Chircop.
Vince Muscat Il-Koħħu had reportedly told police that Agius provided Chircop's address to the killers, paid money for the murder, and pressured Degiorgio to carry it out. Jamie Vella, also interrogated on 24 February 2021, initially responded to questions but later fell silent, especially when asked about allegations that he had handled weapons or participated directly in Chircop’s killing.
Police also questioned him about claims of disposing of the murder weapon at Marsa. The footage showed both men’s reluctance to respond, despite investigators citing Muscat’s detailed testimony and efforts to contrast it with their own versions.
Prosecutors Godwin Cini, Danika Vella and Anthony Vella are representing the Attorney General’s office.
Defence lawyer Nicholas Mifsud is appearing for Adrian Agius, Ishmael Psaila and Amadeus Cachia for Jamie Vella, Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin representing Robert Agius, and Noel Bianco and Leslie Cuschieri for George Degiorgio.
Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are assisting the Caruana Galizia family, while Vince Galea is assisting the Chircop family.
‘What Koħħu said does not add up’
Defence lawyer Abela continues stressing the point that what Vince Muscat said does not add up. He uses Muscat’s previous testimony on when he said that he took Robert Agius with him to the Valletta Waterfront to show him who Carmel Chirchop is.
“How does this make sense?” he tells the jurors.
He insists it is impossible to not remember certain stuff: “How could you forget who drove and from where you passed? How do you forget these things?”Karl Azzopardi
‘Nothing tying Robert Agius to the crime’
After a short break, proceedings continue.
Vince Muscat’s testimony, the lawyer says, is only collaborative when it favours him. He also says there is no evidence tying Robert Agius to the crime.
He then tells the jury they need to be convinced of Muscat’s testimony if they are to base their decision on what he said.Karl Azzopardi
Make the right decision, defence lawyer tells jurors
The defence lawyer has spent the past hour warning jurors they must make the right decision and praising the magistrate.
He goes on to say the murder of a person is a tragedy no one should endure, but the same goes for people who are falsely incarnated.
“Going to the someone’s daughter and telling her that her dad is in prison because of someone’s lie is a tragedy too,” he tells jurors.Karl Azzopardi
‘Forget what you saw and heard on the media’
Lawyer Abela starts off by telling jurors it is important to “address the elephant in the room”.
He says in no way are the two murders justified, as Carmel Chircop was a father, he was a son, and a husband before being a lawyer, and Daphne Caruana Galizia was a wife and a mother before being a journalist.
He adds that Vince Muscat was selective in his witness statements, and gave up information which favours his side of the story.
The lawyer also tells jurors to try and forget what they heard on the media, and while he understands “they are doing their job”, there is always a “certain sense of sensationalism” in how they report.Karl Azzopardi
Prosecutors inform the court there are no more witnesses from their end.
The court is also informed Robert and Adrian Agius. Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio will not take the witness stand.
Lawyer Afred Abela will start his defence.Karl Azzopardi
Good morning, court reporter Jaelle Borg is inside the courtroom, and proceedings begin.Karl Azzopardi