LIVE | Maksar gang trial: Defence attempts to poke holes in Koħħu testimony

Jurors will continue hearing evidence against four men accused of involvement in the murders of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017 and lawyer Carmel Chircop in 2015.
Robert and Adrian Agius Tal-Maksar, Jamie Vella, and George Degiorgio stand charged with complicity in the two killings, which prosecutors say were carried out using explosives and firearms, and motivated by financial and criminal interests.
On Thursday, jurors continued viewing footage of police interrogations with the accused, including one in which Adrian Agius repeatedly invoked his right to remain silent when questioned about Vince Muscat’s allegations concerning the murder of Chircop.
Vince Muscat Il-Koħħu had reportedly told police that Agius provided Chircop's address to the killers, paid money for the murder, and pressured Degiorgio to carry it out. Jamie Vella, also interrogated on 24 February 2021, initially responded to questions but later fell silent, especially when asked about allegations that he had handled weapons or participated directly in Chircop’s killing.
Police also questioned him about claims of disposing of the murder weapon at Marsa. The footage showed both men’s reluctance to respond, despite investigators citing Muscat’s detailed testimony and efforts to contrast it with their own versions.
Prosecutors Godwin Cini, Danika Vella and Anthony Vella are representing the Attorney General’s office.
Defence lawyer Nicholas Mifsud is appearing for Adrian Agius, Ishmael Psaila and Amadeus Cachia for Jamie Vella, Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin representing Robert Agius, and Noel Bianco and Leslie Cuschieri for George Degiorgio.
Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are assisting the Caruana Galizia family, while Vince Galea is assisting the Chircop family.
That is all for today. Thanks for following.
A writeup on today's proceedings will follow shortly.Karl Azzopardi
Defence lawyer Alfred Abela moves on to Caruana Galizia murder
Moving on to the Caruana Galizia murder, Abela says six different versions on how the hit was carried out were told in court.
Abela remarks that the only thing he cares about is what’s being said about his client, Robert Agius. He reiterates that in the Caruana Galizia case “we have the 2018 version, the 2020 version, a statement in front of a judge, witnesses in this jury and witness who testified in the compilation of evidence.”
He then speaks about the fact that Vince Muscat said George Degiorgio told him he talked to Robert Agius and Jamie Vella to get him a garage.
“If we are going to believe these claims, then the only thing that there is to believe is that was just asking about a garage. He also stresses the point that even when asked who got the keys, Muscat replied saying that it was George,” the lawyer says. “This results from the fact that Robert Agius did not even know for what this garage would be used.”
Abela illustrates his argument with an example. He says that if you're walking outside and a stranger stops you to ask if they can use your phone to make a call, you’d probably say no—especially if you're in a hurry. But if the person asking is someone you know, you’d likely hand it over without hesitation.
He then continues: imagine later you receive a call from the police accusing you of calling a police sergeant and threatening him—from your own number. In reality, it wasn’t you who made the call, but the person you had lent your phone to. Abela compares this scenario to the situation involving the garage, ending with a rhetorical question: “Is this the kind of proof we’re relying on?”Karl Azzopardi
Session resumes
Court proceedings resume, and defence lawyer Alfred Abela continues his statement.
Abela talks about the fact that Vince does even know how much he got paid. “He says nothing is important, so nothing is important for him?”
Abela repeats to the jury that no one alleged that Robert Agius was in the car, or that he brought a firearm to the crime scene. “Only two allegations were made - one regarding money and the other one because he stalked Chircop (qagħad għassa).”
He also questions what new facts Vince Muscat had brought to the case, saying “everyone knew” where the murder took place, or where Robert Agius lived.Karl Azzopardi
Court breaks again
Defence lawyer Abela explains the situation with the warehouse to the jury again.
He explains the situation with the signed contract, and explains that it caused various problems between the parties.
Proceedings are suspened... again. The jury continues at 4:45pm.Karl Azzopardi
Muscat’s friend should be facing charges not Robert Agius
He tells the jury, that according to the law, any doubts they have need to be in favour of his client.
While continuing to tell the jury that Vince Muscat’s testimony was not truthfull, he says that il-Koħħu put the blame on Robert Agius because the actual person who should be facing charges is Muscat’s friend.
“He won’t tell on his friend,” the lawyer told the jurors.
Proceedings resume
Proceedings resume, and defence lawyer Alfred Abela continues to analyse Carmel Chircop’s legs after the shooting.
A photo showing the lifeless body is shown to jurors.
Defence lawyer dissects the crime scene
Referring to the picture of the position of how Chircop’s lifeless body was found, he explains his left leg seems caught underneath the right leg, and the legs were outside the garage.
He tells jurors that according to Vince Muscat, Carmel Chircop had entered the garage. “How could this be? It does not even make sense.”
The defence lawyer tells the courtroom: “We are seeing with our own eyes.”
He goes on to explain the way the corpse’s legs were found, the victim was facing inwards, and turned around when he felt the gunshots, adding that the probability is the person who shot at him was hiding behind a wall inside the garage complex.
Court breaks for lunch until 3pm.Karl Azzopardi
Defence lawyer tries to discredit Muscat testimony
The defence lawyer than switches his attention to the Carmel Chircop murder crime scene.
Abela refers to a document, showing a Mercedes car belonging to Carmel Chircop, and explains that the bullet kept going through the car.
He explains those who fired the gun, fired it at an angle and then adds: “if one looks at the garage door, if the bullet passed straight then it would have hit the Mercedes on the other side.”
Continuing to describe the crime scene, he says the way Vince Muscat described the shooting “does not make sense”.Karl Azzopardi
‘What Koħħu said does not add up’
Defence lawyer Abela continues stressing the point that what Vince Muscat said does not add up. He uses Muscat’s previous testimony on when he said that he took Robert Agius with him to the Valletta Waterfront to show him who Carmel Chirchop is.
“How does this make sense?” he tells the jurors.
He insists it is impossible to not remember certain stuff: “How could you forget who drove and from where you passed? How do you forget these things?”Karl Azzopardi
‘Nothing tying Robert Agius to the crime’
After a short break, proceedings continue.
Vince Muscat’s testimony, the lawyer says, is only collaborative when it favours him. He also says there is no evidence tying Robert Agius to the crime.
He then tells the jury they need to be convinced of Muscat’s testimony if they are to base their decision on what he said.Karl Azzopardi
Make the right decision, defence lawyer tells jurors
The defence lawyer has spent the past hour warning jurors they must make the right decision and praising the magistrate.
He goes on to say the murder of a person is a tragedy no one should endure, but the same goes for people who are falsely incarcerated.
“Going to the someone’s daughter and telling her that her dad is in prison because of someone’s lie is a tragedy too,” he tells jurors.Karl Azzopardi
‘Forget what you saw and heard on the media’
Lawyer Abela starts off by telling jurors it is important to “address the elephant in the room”.
He says in no way are the two murders justified, as Carmel Chircop was a father, he was a son, and a husband before being a lawyer, and Daphne Caruana Galizia was a wife and a mother before being a journalist.
He adds that Vince Muscat was selective in his witness statements, and gave up information which favours his side of the story.
The lawyer also tells jurors to try and forget what they heard on the media, and while he understands “they are doing their job”, there is always a “certain sense of sensationalism” in how they report.Karl Azzopardi
Prosecutors inform the court there are no more witnesses from their end.
The court is also informed Robert and Adrian Agius. Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio will not take the witness stand.
Lawyer Afred Abela will start his defence.Karl Azzopardi
Good morning, court reporter Jaelle Borg is inside the courtroom, and proceedings begin.Karl Azzopardi