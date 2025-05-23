LIVE | Maksar gang trial: Defence attempts to poke holes in Koħħu testimony

Jurors will continue hearing evidence against four men accused of involvement in the murders of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017 and lawyer Carmel Chircop in 2015.

Robert and Adrian Agius Tal-Maksar, Jamie Vella, and George Degiorgio stand charged with complicity in the two killings, which prosecutors say were carried out using explosives and firearms, and motivated by financial and criminal interests.

On Thursday, jurors continued viewing footage of police interrogations with the accused, including one in which Adrian Agius repeatedly invoked his right to remain silent when questioned about Vince Muscat’s allegations concerning the murder of Chircop.

Vince Muscat Il-Koħħu had reportedly told police that Agius provided Chircop's address to the killers, paid money for the murder, and pressured Degiorgio to carry it out. Jamie Vella, also interrogated on 24 February 2021, initially responded to questions but later fell silent, especially when asked about allegations that he had handled weapons or participated directly in Chircop’s killing.

Police also questioned him about claims of disposing of the murder weapon at Marsa. The footage showed both men’s reluctance to respond, despite investigators citing Muscat’s detailed testimony and efforts to contrast it with their own versions.

Prosecutors Godwin Cini, Danika Vella and Anthony Vella are representing the Attorney General’s office.

Defence lawyer Nicholas Mifsud is appearing for Adrian Agius, Ishmael Psaila and Amadeus Cachia for Jamie Vella, Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin representing Robert Agius, and Noel Bianco and Leslie Cuschieri for George Degiorgio.

Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are assisting the Caruana Galizia family, while Vince Galea is assisting the Chircop family.