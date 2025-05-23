Bomb joke at airport lands man in the dock

A young Libyan man living in Swieqi has been conditionally discharged for a period of three years, after telling airport staff he was carrying a bomb in his bag while boarding a flight to Italy.

The 21-year-old, Taha Osama Ali Edriz, was due to travel to Bergamo on Thursday when he made the false claim during a disagreement with ground staff over his hand luggage.

The situation unfolded after airport personnel informed Edriz that his bag exceeded the permitted cabin size. After paying a fee to check in the bag, he was asked if it contained any electronic devices. In response, he stated it held a bomb. The remark immediately raised alarm, prompting aviation security to intervene and remove him from the boarding area.

Edriz was subsequently arrested and taken into custody. In court, he admitted to making a false declaration and spreading misinformation that caused unnecessary alarm at the airport.

Prosecutors told the court the statement had triggered disruption and panic among staff, following a heated exchange between the accused and ground personnel. They acknowledged, however, that Edriz cooperated fully during the investigation and showed remorse for his actions.

The defence argued that the comment was made impulsively and was never intended to be taken seriously. The lawyer stressed that the bag only contained personal items and described the incident as a misguided attempt at humour.

Given the circumstances and the accused’s clean record, the court agreed to a conditional discharge. In delivering the judgment, the magistrate underscored the seriousness of such claims, regardless of the intention behind them.

Police inspectors Mohammed Shurab and Roxanne Tabone led the prosecution, while lawyer Roberto Spiteri represented the accused.