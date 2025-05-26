Maksar gang trial: Defence lawyers slam Chircop murder probe, cast more doubt on Vince Muscat

The trial by jury of four men accused of murdering lawyer Carmel Chircop resumed on Monday, with the defence accusing investigators of tunnel vision, sloppy police work, and an overreliance on the testimony of self-confessed hitman Vince Muscat.

Leslie Cuschieri, lawyer for George Degiorgio, cast doubt on the credibility of Muscat’s testimony and questioned the integrity of the murder investigation, suggesting it was riddled with gaps and speculative conclusions.

Cuschieri questioned why Muscat had only decided to start talking about the Chircop murder years later, implying that Muscat exploited the authorities’ eagerness to solve the Daphne Caruana Galizia bombing by offering them leads in that case in exchange for a pardon on the Chircop murder whether or not the information was true.

Turning to the motive for the murder, Cuschieri scrutinised the €3 million property deal at the heart of the dispute between Chircop and co-accused Adrian Agius. He questioned whether the business arrangement had been fully transparent, suggesting instead that Chircop may have signed a constitution of debt behind the back of business associate Ray Grech, raising questions about illicit profits and internal conflict.

Cuschieri also cast doubt on the identification of the getaway vehicle, pointing to inconsistencies in Muscat’s testimony about the car’s colour and route. He criticised police and court-appointed experts for failing to secure all exits of the Rampol complex and accused them of focusing on a single car while ignoring others that were captured on CCTV footage.

“This was a shortcuts investigation,” he told jurors, contrasting it unfavourably with the “meticulous” probe into Caruana Galizia’s murder, in which DNA was extracted from cigarette butts found 150 metres from the blast.

Earlier in the day, fellow defence lawyer Nicholas Mifsud, representing Adrian Agius, told jurors that Muscat’s inconsistencies and lack of memory could lead to a miscarriage of justice. He questioned Muscat’s shifting account of surveillance operations and his inability to identify key locations or the getaway car.

Mifsud also argued that Agius had no clear motive to kill Chircop over a €750,000 debt, noting that Agius had later settled with the Chircop family in a civil case.

The defence team repeatedly urged jurors to ignore media narratives and focus solely on the evidence presented in court. “If you let yourself be influenced by things outside the courtroom, then you are not good jurors,” Cuschieri warned.

Court proceedings will continue on Tuesday.

Prosecutors Godwin Cini, Danika Vella and Anthony Vella are representing the Attorney General’s office.

Defence lawyer Nicholas Mifsud is appearing for Adrian Agius. Lawyers Ishmael Psaila and Amadeus Cachia are representing Jamie Vella, while lawyers Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin are representing Robert Agius. Lawyers Noel Bianco and Leslie Cuschieri are appearing for George Degiorgio.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are assisting the Caruana Galizia family, while lawyer Vince Galea is assisting the Chircop family.