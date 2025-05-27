Parish priest who defiled sacristan’s 15-year-old niece has jail term reduced to 20 months

A parish priest who had defiled a sacristan’s 15-year-old niece had his prison sentence reduced to 20 months following an appeal.

The events occurred on 16 June 2017 and the priest was initially charged with defiling the minor and engaging in sexual activities with her. He was found guilty last March and was given a three-year and six-month imprisonment term.

The priest appealed the decision.

It was heard that the relationship between the minor and the convicted man had evolved after the 15-year-old girl had kissed him on the lips and at first, the priest happily engaged in the act.

When the accused was arraigned in 2020, the court heard that their "relationship" had been going on for four years before she reported him. At the time, the defence and prosecution agreed that the girl wanted the parish priest to impregnate her and leave the church, as she further blackmailed him to keep the relationship going.

However, the priest later attempted to stop the relationship but the girl threatened him not to do so and ended up reporting him to the police. The priest admitted to engaging in indecent sexual activities with the girl. However, the proof brought forward did not sufficiently establish that sexual intercourse had actually occurred between the pair.

In his ruling, Judge Neville Camilleri said that the relationship was consensual and the priest had done his part to try and end the illicit relationship.

Despite this, Judge Camilleri could not ignore the fact that the parish priest betrayed society’s faith in priesthood and the catholic church.

Thus, he was only found guilty of defiling the girl and the punishment was reduced to 20 months.