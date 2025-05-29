Woman blackmailed priest for €5,000

A 62-year-old woman from Luqa was handed a conditional discharge after admitting in court to attempting to blackmail a priest for €5,000 by threatening to spread false rumours about him.

The case was heard on Thursday morning before Magistrate Leonard Caruana.

Prosecuting inspector Gabriel Kitcher explained how the woman met with the priest on 21 May, and claimed to possess damaging information about him.

She allegedly warned the priest that she would make these claims public unless he paid her the sum.

The priest firmly denied all accusations, describing them as baseless and false. Instead of complying with the demand, he filed a report with the police.

The situation escalated when, a few days later, the woman returned to look for the priest. A photo of her was taken, and authorities were notified that she was spotted in Paola Square. She was arrested shortly afterwards.

During her arraignment, the woman admitted that her accusations were entirely fabricated and issued an apology to the victim, expressing regret for the harm caused.

In delivering his judgement, Magistrate Caruana took note of the priest’s decision to forgive her.

The court granted her a two-year conditional discharge and also imposed a two-year restraining order for the protection of the victim.

Legal aid lawyer Yanica Barbara Sant represented the accused. Lawyers Michael Sciriha and Roberto Spiteri appeared on behalf of the priest.