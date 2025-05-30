LIVE | Maksar gang trial: Prosecution explains how evidence confirms Vince Muscat's testimony
The prosecution explains to the jurors how the evidence gathered in the murders of Carmel Chircop and Daphne Caruana Galizia matches the testimony given by Vince Muscat, the key witness that detailed the accused's involvement in the killings
The trial by jury of the four men charged with the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia and Carmel Chircop will continue on Wednesday morning before Madam Justice Edwina Grima.
The accused are ‘Ta’ Maksar’ brothers, Robert and Adrian Agius, Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio.
Vella and Robert Agius, Adrian’s younger brother are accused of complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia by supplying the bomb that killed her in October 2017.
Adrian Agius is charged with commissioning the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop in 2015. Prosecutors insist that the hit was also carried out in complicity with Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio who are accused of executing Chircop’s murder.
All four accused deny the charges against them.
Yesterday’s hearing saw former minister Chris Cardona and lawyer Arthur Azzopardi on the witness stand.
'If Vince Muscat was lying, would the evidence confirm what he said?'
The prosecution is meticulously going over the data gathered by investigators that show the movements of the hitmen in the Caruana Galizia murder, as well as the movements of the bomb.
Jurors are shown hourly location updates of the burner phones used by the hitmen.
“If Vince Muscat was lying, would the evidence confirm what he said?” the prosecution asks. He thanks the jurors for their patience, acknowledging that following the mobile phone data was not easyMatthew Farrugia
‘You must decide whether these are only coincidences’
The prosecution is going over the data gathered by investigators regarding the movement of the burner phones used in the Caruana Galizia murder. The jury is shown how investigators tracked the location of the calls made by the mobile phones used in the murder, as well as the sim card attached to the bomb that was key to its detonation.
Prosecutor Anthony Vella shows how the data confirms the details in Vince Muscat’s testimony, including the time when the bomb was turned on and when it received the detonating message. The jurors are also shown the movement of the mobile phone that sent the fatal SMS, which is seen travelling outside the Marsamxett port and towards Xgħajra.
The jurors are told that when the bomb was turned on, it was “coincidentally” located in a garage belonging to Robert Agius that was also used by Jamie Vella. The prosecution notes that on another occasion when the bomb was turned on, it connected to a cell tower close to the Maksar brothers’ villa in Mosta.
“You must decide whether these are only coincidences,” Vella tells the jurors.Matthew Farrugia
Evidence confirms Vince Muscat’s testimony
The prosecution is explaining how the testimony of Vince Muscat about the Caruana Galizia murder matches with the evidence gathered. An example of this is a cigarette butt found in one of the vantage points near the victim’s home, which had traces of DNA belonging to Alfred Degiorgio.
Another instance where Muscat’s version of events matches with the evidence is when he described the dimensions of the explosive used in the bomb that killed Caruana Galizia.
Vella further notes that Caruana Galizia’s son, Matthew confirmed what Vince Muscat said about the victim’s movements the day she was killed.Matthew Farrugia
The sitting continues.Matthew Farrugia
Vince Muscat's and Melvin Theuma's testimonies match
Prosecutor Anthony Vella now turns his attention to the Caruana Galizia murder. He notes that the version of events given by Melvin Theuma and Vince Muscat match, strengthening Muscat’s integrity as a witness.Matthew Farrugia
'I rely on evidence'
The prosecution tells the jurors that the evidence supports Vince Muscat’s version of events. “I’m not the type of person that comes here to scream and try to sell you a version of events that did not happen,” prosecutor Anthony Vella says. “I rely on evidence.”
He explains that investigators, witnesses, and Vince Muscat gave similar descriptions of what happened on the morning of Chircop’s murder. The prosecution is trying to convince the jury that the defence’s attempt to shed doubt on the accused’s involvement doesn’t hold up when faced with concrete hard evidence gatheredMatthew Farrugia
Jurors shown photos from Carmel Chircop autopsy
The prosecution is telling the jurors that testimony from Vince Muscat about the Chircop murder was corroborated by CCTV footage and crime scene evidence, adding that the defence’s theories that the accused were not responsible are contradicted.
The jurors are being shown photos of the Chircop murder crime scene. Carmel Chircop’s lifeless body in his garage is among the photos shown on the screen. The prosecution explains the dynamics of how the bullets entered and exited Chircop with the help of photos from his autopsy.
It is explained that the entry and exit points of the bullets indicate that the shots were fired from someone sitting, adding that the shooter was likely seated in a car.Matthew Farrugia
A quick refresher
The prosecution is refreshing jurors’ memories of yesterday’s proceedings. You can catch up on yesterday’s details here.
Among other details heard yesterday, jurors were told that Vince Muscat, known as 'Il-Koħħu' was desperate to obtain the €1 million award offered by government for information about the Caruana Galizia murder.
We also heard testimony from former minister Chris Cardona, where he spoke of Vince Muscat's allegation that he was involved in the Caruana Galizia murder's commission.Matthew Farrugia
