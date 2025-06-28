Man admits to domestic violence, gets suspended sentence

A 45-year-old man has pleaded guilty to domestic violence charges and received a suspended sentence after a tense incident with his partner in their home.

The altercation began when the man confronted his partner and the mother of his children after she informed him she wanted to break up with him due to his persistent drug use. The confrontation quickly escalated.

The accused pointed what appeared to be a gun at the woman which then ended up being an airsoft gun, as she attempted to come out of her car, warning her, "Do not come here because I’ll hit you with a steel rod.”

The man also grabbed the woman, causing a minor injury to her hand. A medical report confirmed light bodily harm.

When police arrived to arrest him, the man ended up injuring himself by hitting a piece of furniture and fracturing his hand.

The court, while acknowledging the gravity of the offense and the emotional impact on the victim and children involved, opted for a suspended sentence, citing his admission of guilt and the potential for rehabilitation. A treatment order was issued for three years.

No protection order was imposed as the victim and accused share the same home, but the court made it clear that compliance with the treatment conditions is mandatory. Breach of these terms may result in further legal consequences, including activation of the suspended sentence.