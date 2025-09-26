Romano Cassar wins vote to represent environment NGOs on planning board

Romano Cassar has been re-elected as a planning board member by environmental organisations that voted to choose their representative.

A veteran environmentalist and co-founder of the Ramblers Association, Cassar will be serving his second term after beating architect Jorge Spiteri with 26 votes to 9 in an election organised by the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector.

Last July, Spiteri, was installed on the planning board after Cassar’s previous term expired. The appointment had been controversial, with a number of ENGOs lamenting the lack of consultation, as many wanted Cassar to serve a second term. Spiteri was directly nominated by the Council for the Voluntary Sector, where he serves as deputy chairperson. He also represents Malta on the European Beekeeping Association.

A total of 56 organisations, identifying themselves as working for environmental protection and animal welfare when applying for VO status, were eligible to vote in the first-ever democratic election to choose an environmental NGO representative.

Cassar received support from most established and vocal ENGOs, including Nature Trust, Moviment Graffitti, Flimkien Għall-Ambjent Aħjar, Din l-Art Ħelwa, and BirdLife.