Accused denies cocaine possession and bail breach charges

A 49-year-old man from Pietà has been remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to charges of cocaine possession, breaching bail, and several traffic offences.

Jason Zammit was arrested at around 3:00am on Friday when police spotted him in breach of his bail conditions. The court heard that police spent some 20 minutes attempting to stop his vehicle before he eventually pulled over. Zammit was found in possession of around two grams of cocaine, with more discovered later.

He was charged with possession of cocaine without authorisation, driving without insurance or a licence, breaching bail imposed in 2023, tampering with evidence, disobeying police orders, and committing offences within 100 metres of a school. Prosecutors also pointed out that Zammit is a recidivist, having previous convictions on his record.

In court, Zammit pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

Prosecutors requested that the accused be referred to a doctor so he could receive help to address his drug use.

Magistrate Nadine Sant Lia presided over the case. The prosecution was led by inspectors Ian Azzopardi and Jonathan Pace. The accused was assisted by defence lawyers Adreana Zammit and Marion Camilleri.