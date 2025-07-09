‘I hope you die’: Bidnija murder suspect in court over murder of Jean Paul Busuttil

A Libyan man accused of killing Jean Paul Busuttil in Bidnija after a minor traffic collision appeared in court on Wednesday morning.

Mohamed Hamdan, 46, pleaded not guilty to murdering Busuttil on the 29 June after the prosecution alleged he left the scene of the minor collision, returned a few minutes later, and fatally shot the victim in the presence of his wife, mother-in-law and a LESA warden.

Hamdan is also facing charges of illegal possession of a firearm, threatening the victim’s relatives, wilful damage, recidivism and destroying evidence.

The incident began shortly before 7:30am when Hamdan, riding a Yamaha motorcycle the wrong way up a country lane in Bidnija, collided with Busuttil’s Volvo, which was carrying his wife and mother-in-law. The minor crash resulted in a heated argument.

Police inspector Kurt Colombo Zahra testified a passing police sergeant had intervened to calm the two men before requesting a LESA warden to handle the paperwork and continuing on his way.

Witnesses described Hamdan as “very aggressive”, pacing and swearing while waiting for the warden. At one point, he shoved his own son, who had arrived on another motorcycle, out of the way before riding off. The son reportedly warned the warden: “Stop him, he’s mad and going to do something bad”.

Minutes later, Hamdan returned, parked his motorcycle, and shot Busuttil five times at close range, reportedly telling him in Maltese, “I hope you die, you bastard.”

Busuttil’s widow, Maria Mirjam Busuttil, who testified via video link, recounted the terrifying moments. She described her husband as calm while Hama had been “pacing and swearing” on his phone. After the shots, she and her mother loaded her wounded husband into the car and drove him towards the hospital, flagging down an ambulance en route. Doctors pronounced him dead two hours later.

CCTV footage from the area captured both the sounds of the argument and the gunshots, police said.

The LESA warden said Hamdan had told Busuttil moments before leaving the scene: “Just wait, you’ll see soon who I am. You’ll see what I’m capable of.” When he returned, he ordered the warden out of the way before opening fire.

Inspector Zahra told the court that when police apprehended Hamdan, he admitted to shooting, saying, “Who did this guy think he was? Did he think he was going to streamroll me? I showed him who would streamroll who.”

Hamdan refused to provide fingerprints, swabs or a urine sample and initially told the police, “God is my lawyer”.

The court also heard testimony from Busuttil’s mother-in-law, who confirmed hearing the gunshots and seeing Hamdan throw a shoe at her and her daughter as they tried to help the victim.

The defence, led by lawyers Edward Gatt, Mario Mario and Nicholas Mifsud, did not contest the prima facie case. The court adjourned the case to 14 July, when further witnesses, including the LESA warden and the victim’s mother-in-law, were expected to testify.

Attorney general lawyers Mauro Abela and Kaylie Bonett prosecuted, while lawyers Arthur Azzopardi, Jacob Magri and David Farrugia Sacco appeared for the victim’s family.

Magistrate Astrid may Grima presided.