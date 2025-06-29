Man dies after road rage turns into shooting in Bidnija

Updated at 11am with more information



A man has died after a road rage incident in Bidnija turned into a shooting, according to sources who spoke to this newspaper.

The incident happened in Triq tal-Konkos, Bidnija, when a collision occurred between a motorcycle and a car, and no one was injured.

According to investigations, an argument broke out between the two drivers while the LESA Officers were there to make the report, and the motorcycle driver, a 46-year-old from Bidnija, allegedly pulled out a firearm and fired several shots at the other driver, a 53-year-old from Bidnija.

The victim tried to drive himself to the hospital. However, he called for an ambulance once he arrived in Burmmarrad.

He ended up dying from the injuries, whilst the aggressor was arrested immediately.

The Police are still searching for the weapon used in this case, while Magistrate Ian Farrugia has been informed and has appointed an inquiry.

Investigations are ongoing.