Elderly man grievously injured in Siġġiewi traffic accident

A 78-year-old man from Siġġiewi was seriously injured early Thursday morning after being hit by a car in Triq Dun Manwel Zammit, Siġġiewi.

The incident happened at around 6:30am, when the elderly man was struck by a Toyota Auris driven by a 24-year-old man, also from Siġġiewi.

A medical team provided assistance at the scene before the victim was transported to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. He was later certified to have suffered grievous injuries.

Police investigations into the incident are ongoing.