Self-proclaimed ‘Bob Marley of Malta’ in custody for damaging car, reviling police

A man who claimed to be the ‘Bob Marley of Malta’ was remanded in custody after being charged with a plethora of offences, including breaching public order, reviling 12 police officers and an inspector, as well as voluntarily causing damage to a car.

Adam Samake, a 38-year-old Ivorian residing in Santa Venera, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The sitting was marked by repetitive shouting from Samake, who said at the very beginning of the case that he wished to represent himself because his lawyer—a warranted advocate—“had no qualifications”. The mechanic also accused the Court of not listening to him, stating that it should “speak with sense”.

The validity of the arrest was not contested, with the court passing on to hear bail submissions. At this juncture, Samake once again stood up, insisting that “he should not have been arrested in the first place”.

The prosecution raised several objections to the bail request, including that Samake failed to present proof of employment or of any legitimate connections to Malta. Reference was made to Samake’s character and the fact that he repeatedly fails to abide by lawful orders.

Bail was denied and the 38-year-old was remanded in custody.

As Samake left the Court, he continued to exclaim that he did nothing, that this was a “crime against humanity” and that he would “be going home”.

Inspector Elisia Scicluna prosecuted.

Legal aid lawyer Julia Micallef Stafrace appeared for the accused.