menu

WATCH | Traffic piles up after another accident in Triq il-Mosta

The accident happened metres away from the site of a fatal accident two weeks ago

matthew_farrugia
4 August 2025, 5:05pm
by Matthew Farrugia
A video sent to MaltaToday shows two cars with their front bumpers damaged
A video sent to MaltaToday shows two cars with their front bumpers damaged

Traffic is piling up in Triq il-Mosta just outside Lija after a traffic accident on Monday afternoon.

The accident happened metres away from the site of a fatal accident two weeks ago.

The details of the accident are not yet known, as a police spokesperson only confirmed that the collision occurred between 4:00pm and 5:00pm.

Footage sent to MaltaToday shows two cars on opposite sides of the road with their front bumpers damaged.

More to follow...

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.