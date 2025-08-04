WATCH | Traffic piles up after another accident in Triq il-Mosta
The accident happened metres away from the site of a fatal accident two weeks ago
Traffic is piling up in Triq il-Mosta just outside Lija after a traffic accident on Monday afternoon.
The accident happened metres away from the site of a fatal accident two weeks ago.
The details of the accident are not yet known, as a police spokesperson only confirmed that the collision occurred between 4:00pm and 5:00pm.
Footage sent to MaltaToday shows two cars on opposite sides of the road with their front bumpers damaged.
More to follow...