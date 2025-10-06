WACTH | 'I could've used other examples,' Abela admits after xenophobic remark

Prime Minister Robert Abela admitted that he could’ve used other examples when justifying his opposition to a PN proposal aiming to protect the environment.

On Sunday, Abela brought up the fictitious example of a foreigner living in Malta, who was bothered by the village festa and would seek constitutional redress to stop it on the grounds it breached his right to a healthy environment.

When asked why he used the example of a foreigner to make his point, Abela stated that according to the PN’s proposal, anyone could seek redress on a number of issues, this time mentioning NGO Repubblika as an example.

He mentioned an example where someone in Senglea filed a judicial protest complaining about what she described as the “intolerable” chimes of the locality’s church. The case dates back to 2008 and was filed by a Maltese person.

Despite his comments on Sunday, Abela seemed bothered that the PN’s proposal would pit one part of society against another, saying that the Constitution is meant to unite a people.

Abela further claimed that his narrative about foreigners has always revolved around the idea that Malta welcomes foreigners who are needed, mentioning the labour migration policy as an example of government’s aim to protect foreigners.

“I used one [example], I could’ve used others,” Abela finally admitted.

The Prime Minister’s comments on Sunday resulted in a number of negative reactions, particularly from the former editor of ONE News, Sandro Mangion.

Mangion stated that he was shocked to hear Abela invoke the fear of foreigners, adding that Abela should have socialist and democratic people advising him instead of people on the right.

“And a bit of empathy with a vulnerable section of society doesn’t do harm either,” he concluded.