Accused charged with harassing woman at Paradise Exiles

A 34-year-old man on holiday appeared in court accused of persistently stalking and making unwanted physical advances toward a young woman.

The woman was working at Paradise Exiles between 23 and 26 July.

The prosecution said the accused, Ondrej Cervenech, 34, repeatedly followed the victim, questioned where she lived, kissed and touch her without her consent.

The woman, who works at the seaside establishment, first noticed Cervenech persistently staring at her during her shift on 23 July. She described how he lingered in her vicinity all evening and continued to show up at her workplace over the next few days, making her increasingly uncomfortable.

On 25 July, the accused allegedly approached her again and made comments about her physical appearance and work schedule. He insisted she accompany him to the bar despite her clear refusal. The woman said that Cervenech even made alarming comments about her place of residence and touched her shoulders while maintaining intense eye contact.

Testifying in court, she recounted how on one particular occasion, the accused approached her to place an order but she told him that he should order directly from the bar. Despite this, he insisted that she accompany him to the bar but she ignored him and simply pointed out where the bar was located. During this interaction, he asked her if she was tired, what time she would finish work and even inquired about her work schedule of the next day.

The victim confirmed that the accused was not violent. However, she emphasised that he leaned in and managed to kiss her, which made her feel very uncomfortable. Because of this, she asked her manager to leave the beach area and move to an area farther away from him.

The victim recalled that the accused continued following her and stared at her persistently, even when she was at the bar or talking with her colleagues. She said she was feeling uncomfortable and threatened by his constant presence.

On another occasion, she was sitting on a bench by the beach with her colleagues, she wished to go home but feared that he would follow her. He sat next to her on the same bench and their sides touched. She explained that she pretended to be on the phone with someone to avoid interaction.

Bail was also requested by the defence, who said that the man is visibly “not well” and acting abnormal.

Magistrate Marseann Farrugia a restraining order in favour of the victim. When asked by the Magistrate whether he understands the meaning of this, he kept staring, giving no response or reaction.

In light of this, Magistrate said that she will not assume responsibility of this case just yet and decided to temporarily halt the case. She ordered the man to be evaluated by a psychiatrist before resuming the case. The bail request was denied and the Magistrate prioritised being aware of the state of mind of the man before issuing any decisions.

She also decided to revoke the restraining order until the report is presented by the psychiatrist.

The prosecution as led by Inspector Ian Azzopardi. Legal aid lawyer Nadya Fyott assisted Cervenec.