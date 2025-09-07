Man arrested over theft of motorbikes

A 33-year-old man was arrested after being involved in the theft of at least six motorbikes from St Julian’s, Naxxar and St Pauls Bay.

In a statement, the Police said the man was arrested on Thursday afternoon when officers observed the alleged suspect driving a motorbike in the area of Xemxija.

The Police explained that the arrest came during surveillance linked to a criminal circle involving motorbike thefts across different localities.

When the man was stopped, it was confirmed that he was driving a stolen motorbike. He was arrested on the spot.

The man is also being investigated in connection with theft from a vehicle, theft of electronic equipment from an office in Naxxar, and damage to a police vehicle.

He was kept in the Police lock-up in Floriana and was due to be taken to Court today before Magistrate Astrid May Grima.