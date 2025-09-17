Hotel room fight lands two tourists in court

Two British women on holiday in Malta have been given a suspended sentence after a violent altercation in their hotel room, which left one with grievous ear injuries.

The incident stemmed at a resort in Mellieħa in the early hours of 16 September, when staff reported a fight between two roommates.

Aaliya Mercedes Black, 23, pleaded guilty to grievously injuring her friend Tia Jacqueline Morrison-Francis during the argument. She also pleaded guilty to insulting and threatening her.

The court sentenced Black to two years in prison, suspended for four years, and issued a restraining order barring her from approaching or contacting the victim for three years.

Jacqueline Morrison-Francis, who was found injured in the hotel lobby and later taken to the hospital, also faced charges of slight bodily harm to her friend. She admitted to the charges against her during the same incident.

The defence argued that Morrison-Francis had acted in self-defence. Taking into account her clean record and family circumstances, the court granted her a conditional discharge for three years.

The court warned the two that any further offences within the next few years would see them facing harsher consequences, including possible imprisonment.

The prosecution was led by AG lawyer Valentina Cassar, assisted by Inspector Cheyenne Mangion. Legal aid lawyer Nadia Fyott appeared for the two.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello presided over the case.