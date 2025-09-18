Pair remanded in custody after denying theft charges

A man and a woman were remanded in custody after pleading not guilty to committing two separate thefts in Ta’ Xbiex.

Nicky Falzon, a 27-year-old unemployed man, and Daniela Spiteri, a 43-year-old unemployed woman, appeared in court on Thursday and were charged with stealing two bags, a mobile phone, sunglasses, and glasses on September 16.

They were also charged with leading an idle and vagrant life, as well as recidivism.

The validity of their arrest was not contested, as the pair denied the charges.

No request for bail was made, as the two are being remanded in custody.

AG lawyer Brandon Bonnici and Inspector Charlon Borg prosecuted.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit presided over the court.