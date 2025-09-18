Armin Ernst pleads not guilty to hospitals’ deal charges

Armin Ernst, former CEO of Steward Malta, today denied a multiplicity of charges in relation to the fraudulent hospitals deal.

The 63-year-old German national appeared in court this morning where he was charged, in his personal capacity and as representative of Steward-related companies, with numerous offences including money laundering, bribery, trading in influence, and misappropriation.

Lawyer Matthew Xuereb, who is appearing for the German national, told the court, presided over by Magistrate Rachel Montebello, that his client was appearing in his personal capacity rather than on behalf of the companies. Indeed, he informed the court that his client was no longer Steward Health Care’s legal representative.

After AG lawyer Shelby Aquilina’s request for Ernst to be tried separately from his co-accused was upheld and relevant corrections to his chargesheet were made, Xuereb then asked the court to minute that his client was not given disclosure and everything known about the case was obtained from the public domain.

Inspector Wayne Rodney Borg then testified, telling the court that he was asked to assist inquiring Magistrate Gabriella Vella. He added that the inquiry was based on an application by third parties, Repubblika, and that there was no parallel investigation by the police. Ernst was among those who were indicated as having a case to answer, he stated.

Borg also confirmed that Ernst, who had several roles in the companies indicated in the inquiry, was never questioned by the police. Asked by Xuereb whether the inquiring magistrate had sent for him, Borg stated that he did not know.

A €20 million freezing and seizing order was requested by the Prosecution and upheld by the court, with the former CEO also being bound to appear for Court sittings and not to publish anything in relation to the proceedings under a €70,000 security.

Police Superintendent Hubert Cini and inspector Wayne Rodney Borg prosecuted alongside AG lawyers Shelby Aquilina and Rebekah Gatt.

Lawyers José Herrera and Matthew Xuereb are assisting Armin Ernst.