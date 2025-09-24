menu

Elderly passenger grievously injured after Gozo crash

Preliminary studies suggest that the victim, who lives in Santa Venera, was in a Toyota Corolla driven by an 82-year-old driver who lost control and crashed into a wall

matthew_farrugia
24 September 2025, 4:20pm
by Matthew Farrugia
Gozo General Hospital (Photo: James Bianchi/MaltaToday)
An 81-year-old woman was grievously injured after she was in a car that crashed into a wall in Gozo on Wednesday morning. 

Police say the accident happened at around 8:00am in Triq Marsalforn, Żebbuġ.

Preliminary studies suggest that the victim, who lives in Santa Venera, was in a Toyota Corolla driven by an 82-year-old man. The driver lost control and crashed into a wall. 

The woman was aided by a medical team and was taken to Gozo General Hospital where she was later treated for grievous injuries.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
