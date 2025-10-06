Woman hit by car in Naxxar

An 84-year-old woman from Naxxar was grievously injured in a traffic accident on Monday morning.

The incident happened at around 9:30am on Triq il-Kappella Ta’ Xagħra in Naxxar.

Police reports indicate that the woman was struck by a Hyundai Excel driven by an 84-year-old man, also from Naxxar.

Emergency medical teams attended the scene and the woman was transported by ambulance to Mater Dei Hospital, where she was diagnosed with grievous injuries.

Authorities confirmed that investigations into the circumstances of the accident are ongoing.