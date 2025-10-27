Boy dies while swimming, father still missing in Ramla l-Ħamra

An 11-year-old boy died while swimming in Gozo’s Ramla l-Ħamra on Monday.

Police said they were alerted to the incident at around 1:15pm when the boy, who is from England, along with a 37-year-old Englishman, faced difficulties while swimming.

Members of the Armed Forces of Malta and of the Civil Protection went on scene to assist, and began an intensive search, both by dinghy and by helicopter.

The boy was given first aid on site from a medical team and was taken to Gozo General Hospital, but was certified dead shortly afterwards.

The search for the 37-year-old man is still ongoing.

Magistrate Jean Paul Grech was informed and has launched an inquiry, while police investigations are still ongoing.