Fake car dealer found guilty of stealing €12,000 and gold coins from 81-year-old man

A 52-year-old man has been found guilty by jury of stealing €12,000 in cash and six gold Krugerrand coins from an 81-year-old man in 2019, after pretending to be a Gozo-based car dealer interested in buying the victim’s vehicle.

Patrick Mangion, from Qormi and living in Valletta, was convicted by a jury on Wednesday of aggravated theft involving a substantial value, but cleared of using violence during the incident and of causing slight injuries to the elderly victim.

The jury trial began on Monday, where the court heard how, in October 2019, Mangion approached the elderly man, claiming he sold cars in Gozo and was looking to purchase his vehicle. The victim allowed him into his garage to view the car.

According to the evidence, once inside, Mangion pushed the victim to the ground and stole €12,000 in cash along with six Krugerrand gold coins worth around €1,239. When the victim attempted to stand up, Mangion allegedly pushed him again before fleeing. Some cash and coins fell to the ground during the struggle, but Mangion retrieved them before escaping.

The victim has since passed away, and his testimony was presented to jurors by reading the sworn statement he had given during the compilation of evidence.

After six hours of deliberation, the jury returned a guilty verdict on the count of aggravated theft due to value, by a vote of seven to two. However, it acquitted Mangion of aggravated theft by violence and of causing slight bodily harm, with a vote of eight to one in his favour on those charges.

The trial was presided over by Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera. The prosecution was led by AG lawyers Kaylie Bonett and Shelby Aquilina. Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Jacob Magri represented Mangion.

Judge Scerri Herrera deferred sentencing pending a social report, and the case was adjourned to 18 November for punishment.