Two charged after Qormi drug raid

Antoine Agius, 35, and Clive Agius, 33, a shopowner and a mechanic respectively, appeared before Magistrate Josette Demicoli on Monday morning charged with aggravated possession of cannabis, possession of cocaine and weapons.

Inspector Frank Tabone told the court that officers had been staking out Antoine Agius’s residence and had spotted a Toyota Vitz leaving his garage. Clive Agius was inside the car, in which police found drug paraphernalia.

A search at Agius's home found more drugs: cannabis grass, cannabis resin together with what is suspected to be fake money, cash, weapons and ammunition. Traces of what is suspected to be cocaine were also found there.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Gianluca Caruana Curran entered not guilty pleas and requested bail.

The prosecution objected to the men’s release in view of the serious crimes, including weapons offences and recidivism on drug trafficking with which they were being accused.

Antoine Agius had been jailed for similar crimes and learned nothing from his experience, the inspector said.

Debono argued that Agius was being charged with possession of 100g of cannabis "which is being discussed for legalisation", and only traces of cocaine were found.

The lawyer asked why witnesses had not been heard. "There is nothing in the law specifying that witnesses cannot testify during an arraignment. This happens when witnesses are tourists, why not when they are Maltese?"

The drugs had been found at home, not in Paceville, said the lawyer, together with paraphernalia related to consumption, arguing that this belied any suggestion that the drugs were intended to be sold. It was too early to say why he had false banknotes in his possession, Debono said.

Inspector Tabone retorted that the man’s explanation for the provenance of the money, both real and fake, was not credible and the fact that weighing scales and bags were found indicated the substances were not soley for his consumption.

Clive Agius 33, also denied the charges made against him. He is accused of being in possession of heroin and cocaine in circumstances which denoted they were not solely for his personal use. He was also charged with handling false banknotes, breaching probation and relapsing.

Lawyer Gianluca Caruana Curran argued that the man was found in possession of two fake banknotes and a small amount of drugs. "He has a serious drug problem. He needs guidance and help. I don’t believe a person should go to prison for 10g," he said.

Both men were remanded in custody.