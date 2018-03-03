Motorcyclist seriously injured in Coast Road accident
One lane of the Coast Road, direction towards St Julian's, had been closed by police due to the the accident
A 26-year-old man from Gzira was this morning involved in an accident when he crashed after losing control of his Suzuki GSX-R1000 motorcycle.
The police later said the man's injuries were serious.
The accident, which occurred at around 11am, led the police to close one lane of the Coast Road in the direction towards St Julian’s. Motorists were advised to avoid the route.
