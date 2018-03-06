Three hospitalised following Aldo Moro traffic collision

Three people were hospitalised during the night after a car driving on the wrong side on Marsa's Aldo Moro road caused a traffic collision 

6 March 2018, 8:01am

Three people were hospitalised early this morning after a car driving on the wrong side on Marsa’s Aldo Moro road caused a major traffic collision.

Police were called to the scene at around 12:40am last night when a Renault Megane driven by a 27-year-old Serbian from Hamrun somehow ended up on the wrong lade heading into oncoming traffic and crashed into a Toyota Aygo.

The Aygo's 53-year-old male driver and 49-year-old female passenger, both from Swieqi, were badly hurt and rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

A 43-year-old woman who was riding in the passenger seat of the Renault Megane was also taken to hospital, but no information on her medical condition was made availabe.

The car’s driver was not injured.

A police investigation is ongoing.

More in Court & Police
Three hospitalised following Aldo Moro traffic collision
Court & Police

Three hospitalised following Aldo Moro traffic collision
Victim of Attard shooting, Raymond Grima, dies after succumbing to injuries
Court & Police

Victim of Attard shooting, Raymond Grima, dies after succumbing to injuries
Matthew Vella
16-year-old synthetic drug user kicked down parents' door, court told
Court & Police

16-year-old synthetic drug user kicked down parents' door, court told
Matthew Agius
Two men charged over 'unprovoked' knife attack
Court & Police

Two men charged over 'unprovoked' knife attack
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe