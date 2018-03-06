Three hospitalised following Aldo Moro traffic collision

Three people were hospitalised early this morning after a car driving on the wrong side on Marsa’s Aldo Moro road caused a major traffic collision.

Police were called to the scene at around 12:40am last night when a Renault Megane driven by a 27-year-old Serbian from Hamrun somehow ended up on the wrong lade heading into oncoming traffic and crashed into a Toyota Aygo.

The Aygo's 53-year-old male driver and 49-year-old female passenger, both from Swieqi, were badly hurt and rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

A 43-year-old woman who was riding in the passenger seat of the Renault Megane was also taken to hospital, but no information on her medical condition was made availabe.

The car’s driver was not injured.

A police investigation is ongoing.