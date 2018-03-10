Updated| Iklin woman is rushed to hospital after car crash

Police are investigating a car crash which uprooted a tree at Burmarrad this morning.

Officers had been dispatched to deal with a report of a road accident in Triq Għajn Rihana, Burmarrad at around 6am today.

From preliminary police investigations at the scene, it emerged that a 23 year old woman from Iklin had lost control of her vehicle, mounted the pavement and uprooted a tree before crashing into a pole.

A medical team and Civil Protection Department personnel were called to the site to assist the victim. She was rushed to Mater Dei hospital to receive treatment for her injuries. The woman’s injuries were later confirmed to be "serious."