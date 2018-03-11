Argument leaves one man dead in St Julian’s

The 24-year-old man from Swieqi died after falling to the ground during an argument in the early hours of the morning

11 March 2018, 9:13am
The fight took place in Triq Santu Wistin, corner with Sqaq Santa Rita
The fight took place in Triq Santu Wistin, corner with Sqaq Santa Rita

A 24-year-old man from Swieqi has died of injuries sustained during an argument last night in St Julian’s.

According to the police, the argument happened at roughly 6:30am, when police assistance was required in Triq Santu Wistin.

From investigations it appeared that the man had been involved in an argument during which he fell to the ground and needed medical assistance. Media reports claim that the man died of internal hemorrhage after being punched.

An ambulance took him to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment but he was certified dead shortly after.

A magisterial inquiry is under way, while police investigations are still ongoing.

The police said it was “speaking to some foreigners about the case”.

More in Court & Police
Updated | Woman in Burmarrad accident succumbs to injuries
Court & Police

Updated | Woman in Burmarrad accident succumbs to injuries
Argument leaves one man dead in St Julian’s
Court & Police

Argument leaves one man dead in St Julian’s
Unrepentant thieves' appeal thrown out
Court & Police

Unrepentant thieves' appeal thrown out
Matthew Agius
Identity card forger given suspended sentence
Court & Police

Identity card forger given suspended sentence
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe