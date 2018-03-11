Argument leaves one man dead in St Julian’s

A 24-year-old man from Swieqi has died of injuries sustained during an argument last night in St Julian’s.

According to the police, the argument happened at roughly 6:30am, when police assistance was required in Triq Santu Wistin.

From investigations it appeared that the man had been involved in an argument during which he fell to the ground and needed medical assistance. Media reports claim that the man died of internal hemorrhage after being punched.

An ambulance took him to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment but he was certified dead shortly after.

A magisterial inquiry is under way, while police investigations are still ongoing.

The police said it was “speaking to some foreigners about the case”.