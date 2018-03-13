3-year-old boy hit by car in Msida
The German boy was rushed to hospital and is in serious condition after
A 3-year-old German boy is in serious conditions after he was hit by a car this morning.
The boy was hit by a Isuzu D-Max driven by a 28-year-old man from Gharghur this morning at around 11:35am.
The incident happened on the corner of Triq Bordin kantuniera and Triq San Luqa in Msida.
The boy was rushed to hospital where he is being treated for grievous injuries.
