3-year-old boy hit by car in Msida

A 3-year-old German boy is in serious conditions after he was hit by a car this morning.

The boy was hit by a Isuzu D-Max driven by a 28-year-old man from Gharghur this morning at around 11:35am.

The incident happened on the corner of Triq Bordin kantuniera and Triq San Luqa in Msida.

The boy was rushed to hospital where he is being treated for grievous injuries.