3-year-old boy hit by car in Msida

The German boy was rushed to hospital and is in serious condition after

13 March 2018, 2:50pm

A 3-year-old German boy is in serious conditions after he was hit by a car this morning.

The boy was hit by a Isuzu D-Max driven by a 28-year-old man from Gharghur this morning at around 11:35am.

The incident happened on the corner of Triq Bordin kantuniera and Triq San Luqa in Msida.

The boy was rushed to hospital where he is being treated for grievous injuries.

More in Court & Police
Youth baffled after magistrate's curfew disrupts his drinking plans
Court & Police

Youth baffled after magistrate's curfew disrupts his drinking plans
Matthew Agius
Police inspector decries 'law of the jungle' after beggar punched man who refused him money
Court & Police

Police inspector decries 'law of the jungle' after beggar punched man who refused him money
Matthew Agius
Fine, conditional discharge for rowdy hotel guest who spat at police
Court & Police

Fine, conditional discharge for rowdy hotel guest who spat at police
Matthew Agius
Two accused of Sliema warehouse break-in
Court & Police

Two accused of Sliema warehouse break-in
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe