21-year-old in serious condition in Birzebbuga car crash

The young man was the only one taken to hospital after a three-car crash in Birzebbuga last night

16 March 2018, 7:54am

21-year-old man in serious condition after Birzebbuga car crash last night.

Police were called to Triq Hal-Far, Birzebbuga yesterday at around 10:15pm, when the man, driving a Volswagen Golf, crashed into a Hyundai Accent which then crashed into a Suzuki Swift.

The Volkswagen driver was taken to hospital where he is suffering from serious injuries.

The drivers of the Hyundai and the Suzuki were not injured. The Suzuki passenger, 58, was attended to at a health centre.

A police investigation is ongoing. 

