Two more road fatalities reported

A motorcyclist has been killed in an accident on the coast road, according to the police. The fatality comes a day after 44-year-old Giulio Baldacchino lost his life on the same stretch of road.

The police said the man, a 36-year-old Fgura resident, had lost control of his bike and crashed into a barrier. He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment were he later succumbed to his injuries.

The police also confirmed that another person, this time a 22-year-old woman, had been killed after being run over by a car in Triq Bingemma in Mgarr on Monday afternoon.

According to the police, the incident took happened at 2:25pm where from investigations it turned out that the woman was a passenger in a car car driven by a 24-year-old from Zabbar. It appears that the women for some reason opened the car door while it was moving and allegedly jumped out, suffering grievous injuries in the process.

She was certified dead on site.

A magisterial inquiry has been launched while police investigations are still underway.