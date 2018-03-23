Man denies breaking ex's door, stealing her dog

A man has denied breaking down his estranged wife’s door and stealing her dog, during his arraignment on domestic violence charges.

Senior Police Inspector Trevor Micallef arraigned the man on ten separate charges, which included threatening his estranged wife, theft, making a false police report and slightly injuring her and his daughter.

The accused, a rabbit farmer who is legally separated from wife, was supposed to leave the house under a separation contract but never left. He had tried to attack the woman, stole her dog and filed a police report alleging that she had drugs at home, before storming out of the police office when he was told that they needed a warrant to search. He then broke down her front door, said the inspector.

Lawyer Mark Mifsud Cutajar, legal aid to the accused, entered a not guilty plea and made a request for bail, declaring that the accused was going to reside with his mother due to the nature of the case.

The crimes were not of the most serious nature and had to be taken into context, said the lawyer. Furthermore, the court had tools with which to restrain the man from approaching the woman and her family without depriving him of his liberty. He had no criminal background, added the lawyer.

But Inspector Micallef explained that the police were aware of a series of incidents involving the accused. “This is a clear case of domestic violence,” said the inspector, reminding the court that there were cases where deaths ensued.

Lawyer Graziella Cricchiola, appearing parte civile together with lawyer Arthur Azzopardi and Rene Darmanin for the woman told the court that he had remained at the woman’s home, despite the clause in the separation contract requiring him to leave.

After the lawyers sent him a legal letter, he had kicked down her door and filed a false police report, she said. “I think he is going to be a great danger to the woman and her children,” added the lawyer. Darmanin submitted that the man was apparently unable to accept his situation.

Mifsud Cutajar defended the man, describing this as “a golden opportunity for him to understand the situation.”

The magistrate, perturbed by the situation before him, ordered the man to the stand and demanded that he leave his wife alone if he was granted bail. “As surely as I will one day die,” replied the accused.

“I know what he could do. I’m not convinced that he’s seen the light yet,” commented the magistrate, as he deliberated on how to ensure the woman’s safety without breaching the accused’s rights.

The accused informed the court that he was unable to provide the €5,000 bail deposit it imposed as he had no work, but the Court opted to impose the condition anyway. The court also ordered the man to observe a curfew and required him to provide a personal guarantee of €10,000, also prohibiting him from approaching the locality where the disputed property is or that of the parte civile’s workplace.

A protection order was also issued, in favour of the woman and child.