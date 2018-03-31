Maltese court orders extradition of man connected to ‘Game Over’ anti-mafia operation

The Maltese Court has ordered the extradition of Alessi Diomiro, 33, to face charges related to organised crime.

Diomiro, a resident of Naxxar, was arrested against a European Arrest Warrant issued by the magistrate of the Court of Palermo.

Last month, the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) suspended the gaming licence of Phoenix International Ltd, following raids as part of an Italian anti-mafia police operation dubbed ‘Game Over’.

Diomiro had allegedly managed to escape from the raid which led to the arrest of 30 people, including the ‘betting boss’ Benedetto Bacchi – who reportedly controlled a network of 700 betting shops across Italy.

Diomiro was charged with criminal association related to the illegal collection of bets, of acting as a corporate representative in Malta of Bacchi, and of holding administrative positions in the Maltese companies BL Man Limited and Dodoone Limited.

He had allegedly provided for the creation of remote accesses dealing with the management of quotas and the operation of the online gaming network.

Diomiro remains under arrest expecting extradition.