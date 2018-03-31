menu

Maltese court orders extradition of man connected to ‘Game Over’ anti-mafia operation

Alessi Diomiro, 33, remains under arrest expecting extradition to face charges related to organised crime

tia_reljic
31 March 2018, 5:49pm
by Tia Reljic
Last month Palermo police arrested 'betting king' Benedetto Bacchi, an operation that led to the suspension of the Malta betting licences for products owned by Phoenix International Ltd
Last month Palermo police arrested 'betting king' Benedetto Bacchi, an operation that led to the suspension of the Malta betting licences for products owned by Phoenix International Ltd

The Maltese Court has ordered the extradition of Alessi Diomiro, 33, to face charges related to organised crime.

Diomiro, a resident of Naxxar, was arrested against a European Arrest Warrant issued by the magistrate of the Court of Palermo.

Last month, the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) suspended the gaming licence of Phoenix International Ltd, following raids as part of an Italian anti-mafia police operation dubbed ‘Game Over’.

Diomiro had allegedly managed to escape from the raid which led to the arrest of 30 people, including the ‘betting boss’ Benedetto Bacchi – who reportedly controlled a network of 700 betting shops across Italy.

Diomiro was charged with criminal association related to the illegal collection of bets, of acting as a corporate representative in Malta of Bacchi, and of holding administrative positions in the Maltese companies BL Man Limited and Dodoone Limited.

He had allegedly provided for the creation of remote accesses dealing with the management of quotas and the operation of the online gaming network.

Diomiro remains under arrest expecting extradition.

Tia Reljic joined MaltaToday in 2017
More in Court & Police
Deportation for woman who misled authorities
Court & Police

Deportation for woman who misled authorities
Tia Reljic
Maltese court orders extradition of man connected to ‘Game Over’ anti-mafia operation
Court & Police

Maltese court orders extradition of man connected to ‘Game Over’ anti-mafia operation
Tia Reljic
Motorcylist seriously injured in Gudja traffic accident
Court & Police

Motorcylist seriously injured in Gudja traffic accident
Two plead guilty to theft
Court & Police

Two plead guilty to theft
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe