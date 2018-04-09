Ex-police officer accused of colleague's rape granted bail

A former police officer who was fired after being accused of raping one and groping another of his female colleagues has been released on bail this afternoon.

Strict reporting restrictions are in place, prohibiting the identification of the accused, his accuser or colleagues.

One of the victims testified via videolink today, telling the court how the man had groped her from behind while the two had been working.

In previous sittings, the court had heard his other victim describe being raped by the accused at the Msida police station.

A male officer testified that one of the victims had told him about the abuse. “That animal groped me again,” he recalled the victim telling him. Another victim said that the accused had suggested they go on a weekend break together.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono asked the police witness what his impression of the victim was when she made this statement. “She was normal,” replied the officer.

“Is it normal for your work colleagues to come to you and say they’ve been groped? Wasn’t she agitated or angry?” asked Debono.

“I can’t say what was going on in her head. She was normal. I always saw her as normal,” replied the witness, repeating the word “normal” countless times.

Inspector Joseph Busuttil asked the man if he had done anything to investigate. “No because they always spoke to me on a confidential basis…They never said they wanted to make a report with me…I never spoke to anyone about it.”

Inspector Mark Mercieca asked whether he had ever tried to speak to the accused about the complaints. “No we never spoke to him.”

Debono requested bail, pointing out that the accused had been remanded in custody for nearly three weeks. The prosecution did not object, asking the court to ensure that the accused had no contact with the remaining witnesses.

Magistrate Doreen Clarke granted the accused bail against a deposit of €1,000 and personal guarantee of €6,000, ordering him not to speak to any witnesses or police who were stationed at the district he was in at the time of the reports in question.

The case will continue next month.

Police Inspectors Mark Mercieca and Joseph Busuttil are prosecuting. Lawyers Alfred Abela and Franco Debono are defence counsel.