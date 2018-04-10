menu

Major traffic at Mriehel after four-car traffic accident

No one was injured in the four-car accident which happened at around 8.15am on Tuesday morning

10 April 2018, 11:46am
(Photo: Shirley Mercieca/ Facebook)
(Photo: Shirley Mercieca/ Facebook)

Traffic at Mriehel was at a standstill this morning after four cars piled up on each other in a traffic accident.

Nobody was injured in the accident.

The accident took place at around 8.15am on Tuesday morning on the stretch from Qormi towards Attard.

A badly-damaged Audi was seen in the middle of the road after the impact while another vehicle mounted the centre strip.

Vehicles were blocked from moving, with two coaches, including an open-air tourist double-decker, among the vehicles unable to continue with their journey.

Traffic heading to the bypass towards Rabat was seen stretched out until Marsa. 

Major traffic at Mriehel after four-car traffic accident
