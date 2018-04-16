menu

Youth injured in construction site accident

An 18-year-old construction worker suffered serious injuries after falling from some height

16 April 2018, 7:36pm
An 18-year-old construction worker has been grievously injured after falling from a height of one storey in a construction site in Triq Gnien Ingraw in Mellieha.

The police said that the Syrian youth fell while working, however the reasons were as yet unclear.

The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment as police investigations continue.  

