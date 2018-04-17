menu

Updated| Man arrested after Gharghur shooting

The man shot at another man from a car in St George Street, Gharghur 

17 April 2018, 10:30am

 A man has been arrested after a shooting incident at St George Street in Gharghur.

Police were called to the scene when a 31-year old man from Gharghur, shot at a 58-year-old man from Mosta.

The victim was lightly injured and taken to hospital.

The Gharghur man left the scene but was quickly arresed by police from the Rapid Intervention Unit.

The shooting allegedly happened following an argument between family members at a farmhouse.

More to follow.

