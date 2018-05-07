menu

Passengers seriously injured in car accident

Three passengers were injured in a late night car crash in Qormi 

7 May 2018, 7:53am

Two people were seriously injured, and one slightly injured, in a car accident in Qormi last night.

Police said that at around 11:50pm, a Toyota Vitz driven by a 54-year-old man collided with a Volkswagen polo driven by a 20-year-old from Attard, in Triq L-Istabel, Qormi.

There were three passengers in the Polo – a 25-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman from St Paul’s Bay and a 20-year-old woman from Sliema – were injured.

The 25-year-old and 20-year-old were both seriously injured, while the 18-year-old is suffering from slight injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.

More in Court & Police
Man seriously injured during early morning argument
Court & Police

Man seriously injured during early morning argument
Passengers seriously injured in car accident
Court & Police

Passengers seriously injured in car accident
Cannabis and drug paraphernalia found in car
Court & Police

Cannabis and drug paraphernalia found in car
Man held over use of fake documents for citizenship
Court & Police

Man held over use of fake documents for citizenship
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe