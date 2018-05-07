Passengers seriously injured in car accident

Two people were seriously injured, and one slightly injured, in a car accident in Qormi last night.

Police said that at around 11:50pm, a Toyota Vitz driven by a 54-year-old man collided with a Volkswagen polo driven by a 20-year-old from Attard, in Triq L-Istabel, Qormi.

There were three passengers in the Polo – a 25-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman from St Paul’s Bay and a 20-year-old woman from Sliema – were injured.

The 25-year-old and 20-year-old were both seriously injured, while the 18-year-old is suffering from slight injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.