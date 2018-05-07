menu

Man seriously injured during early morning argument

An argument between two men quickly turned into a knife fight in Qawra this morning 

7 May 2018, 8:49am

A British man was seriously injured during an argument in Qawra this morning.

Police were called to Triq Il-Kavetta after the 26-year-old British man was involved in an argument with a 22-year-old from St Paul’s Bay during which a knife was used.

The British man was taken to hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries. The 22-year-old ran away.

A police investigation is ongoing.  

 

Matthew Agius
